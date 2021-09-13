Liberia: RPI Steps up Support to Boost Covid-19 Fight

press release

Monrovia — Amid new cases of the coronavirus disease, the health NGO Refuge Place International (RPI) has stepped up its support aimed at buttressing the government's effort in tackling the virus with the donation of 15 factory-made oxygen concentrators to treatment units.

Established by the former Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Mosoka P. Fallah, RPI is working across Liberia to improve health outcomes for poor communities in Liberia. The health NGO aims to create a replicable health care model for urban slums and poor rural communities in Liberia, with the goal of reducing the high maternal, neonatal and child mortality rate and making quality health care accessible to all.

Some of the treatment centers that benefited from RPI's humanitarian gesture included the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, the Star Base Treatment Unit, Redemption Hospital and the 14 Military Hospital.

Speaking during the donation ceremonies, the Chief of Staff of RPI, Madam Franzetta Nyanford, said the donation of the 15 oxygen concentrators were in continuation of the institution's support towards the covid-19 intervention led by the Liberian government, who ensured that the fight of the third wave reduced to a significant level.

The latest gesture by RPI is in continuation of its ongoing support to the Government of Liberia in ensuring that the virus is eradicated from the country.

It could be recalled that RPI in July extended bigger hands to the GoL and its people with the donation of 114 oxygen regulators to the Ministry of Health for onward distribution to other health facilities across the country and another 57 to five leading hospitals, namely; John F. Kennedy Medical Center, the Redemption Hospital, ELWA Hospital, Catholic Hospital and the James David Hospital. Prior to that, the organization had previously donated 44 sets of oxygen regulators, several bags of rice and buckets to the Star Based Treatment Unit at the Zone on the Bushrod Island

"In July this same organization made some donation of 17 oxygen cylinder to this hospital; that is always in the vanguard of providing treatment to the Liberian people. We then assured the donation of 15 concentrators in buttressing the effort of this treatment center and other medical facilities in the country," said Madam Nyanford.

"RPI managed to buy 15 factory-made oxygen concentrators and sent them to the country as a way to augment the oxygen cylinders. These 15 concentrators, which are more advantageous than the oxygen cylinders, do not need to be refilled, rather, they only need electricity to produce the oxygen needed for the covid-19 patients or any other patient needing oxygen," she explained.

According to her, the donation was as a result of many passionate pleads by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fallah with some international donors.

"Our founder and CEO of RPI, Dr. Fallah, in working with his international donors, made sure that what was promised in the month of July be brought in the country for the continuous support of our treatment units," she indicated.

"In furtherance of our support to the national response, Dr. Fallah wants to use this opportunity to challenge other Liberians in the diaspora to join forces to buttress the government's effort in whatever they can to get whatever that is needed. Currently, RPI is in the communities providing free face masks, hand washing stations and the distributions of medical gloves to government clinics within the Somalia," added the RPI Chief of Staff.

In response, the recipients lauded RPI for its kind gesture that is going to add further boost to the fight.

Madam Sia Watta Comanor, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the JFK described the RPI's as a show of love by Dr. Fallah and his organization.

This is a show of love that there are Liberians who love their country and Dr. Fallah happens to be one of those few persons," she stated.

These will not only help to save lives of covid-19 patients, but also the lives of others with medical conditions. Anyone that needs oxygen will benefit from it; oxygen is lifesaving. We are grateful for this donation. We assure you that the items given will be used for the intended purpose of saving lives. As you give, may more come your way so that you will continue to do more to be a blessing to this nation," Comanor, among other things, added.