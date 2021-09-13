South Africa: Gauteng Provincial Govt Takes Covid-19 Vaccine Programme to Church

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

More than 50 people were vaccinated at the Gospel Fire Ministries International church pop-up site in Sedibeng District Municipality on Sunday.

Because of disinformation and other reasons, many people in South Africa are still hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 - and Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng is no exception.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said: "After assessing all the districts in the province, Sedibeng is not performing as expected. Out of a population of 955,000 the only vaccinated persons are close to 167,000 (12% of the population). That worries us as a province."

Responding to the low vaccine numbers, the Gauteng provincial government has launched a vaccine scale-up campaign.

On Sunday the campaign was taken to the Gospel Fire Ministries International church in De Deur, Midvaal, run by vaccine promoter the Rev TA Ralekholela.

Speaking to Maverick Citizen, Stella Mphumela and Tlokotsi Macholo, who were among the 54 people vaccinated at a pop-up site at the church, expressed their gratitude for the vaccines being brought to their place of worship.

Macholo said, "I work throughout the week and have no time to visit the vaccinating centres. Being given an opportunity to vaccinate today at my place of worship...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

