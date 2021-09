Tunis/Tunisia — Hached car ferry operated by La Société Nouvelle de Transport Kerkennah on Sfax-Kerkennah route resumed service on Sunday after a four-year interruption, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics said Sunday.

This will increase the pace of crossings between Sfax and the island, the ministry added.

Maintenance works of the car ferry were carried out in Sfax and in Menzel Bourguiba dry docks.

Bought in 1996, Hached is a classic car ferry with a capacity of 67 cars and 900 passengers.