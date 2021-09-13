Somalia: Hirshabelle to Hold Senate Election in Jowhar

Hir-Shabelle MPs are scheduled to listen to the speeches of the Upper House candidates on Monday.

On Sunday, the Hir-Shabelle Electoral Commission completed the registration of 27 candidates, both men, and women, who will run for 8 seats in the Upper House.

Hir-Shabelle's list of candidates for the upper house was initially announced by 34 members, but seven of them withdrew from the race.

Two of the seats in the Upper House for the upcoming elections in Jowhar are very strong and are currently being defended by Muse Sudi Yalahow and Dr. Osman Mohamud Dufle.