Somalia: Hirshabelle to Hold Senate Election in Jowhar

13 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

Hir-Shabelle MPs are scheduled to listen to the speeches of the Upper House candidates on Monday.

On Sunday, the Hir-Shabelle Electoral Commission completed the registration of 27 candidates, both men, and women, who will run for 8 seats in the Upper House.

Hir-Shabelle's list of candidates for the upper house was initially announced by 34 members, but seven of them withdrew from the race.

Two of the seats in the Upper House for the upcoming elections in Jowhar are very strong and are currently being defended by Muse Sudi Yalahow and Dr. Osman Mohamud Dufle.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X