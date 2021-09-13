Central Africa: CEMAC Recovery - the Merits of August Extraordinary Summit

The 68 th issue of the publication of the Civil Cabinet, « Le Temps Des Opportunités » focuses on the extraordinary virtual summit of Heads of State of CEMAC held on August 18, 2021.

The Civil Cabinet of the Republic has devoted pages 8 to 27 of the 68th issue of its bilingual quarterly publication, "Le Temps Des Opportunités" to the extraordinary virtual summit of the Heads of State of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) presided at by the current President of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference, President Paul Biya of Cameroon. The publication covers the period June to August 2021. The summit took place on August 18, 2021 on the theme, "Evaluation of the macroeconomic situation in the CEMAC zone in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and analysis of recovery measures."

After an introductory statement based on "Building Back Better," President Paul Biya's opening and closing speeches are published integrally. The final communique of the summit that contains orientations for post-Covid- 19 recovery and the firm commitments of the Heads of State is also published. They supported and encouraged all internal and external initiatives aimed at restoring peace, stability, security and health conducive to the emergence of CEMAC. They also expressed the firm desire to pursue efforts supported by partners geared towards achieving the objectives of strong, green, resilient and inclusive growth by creating more wealth and jobs. The Civil Cabinet in the publication has devoted space for a special on "Post-COVID Take-off in Africa." Here, focus is on the plea of world leaders signed during the Paris Summit on the need for bold New Deal for Africa. Components of the New Deal are access to vaccines and large-scale investment in health, education and the fight against climate change.

Pages 34 to 39 of the 92-page publication is dedicated to the Head of State's audiences. Personalities he received at the State House include the Ambassador of France to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, owner of the Dangote Cement Factory in Douala, Aliko Dangote and finally the outgoing Ambassador of Congo to Cameroon, Velentin Ollessongo. Equally texts signed by President Paul Biya from June 2021 to August 2021 are published in pages 64 to 90.

The activities of the First Lady, Chantal Biya occupy a good part of the publication. Five pages are devoted to her Tea Party with wives of Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Cameroon that took place in the Unity Palace on June 21, 2021. One of the pages is the text and the re- maining four are telling pictures of the event. Mrs Chantal Biya's attendance of the 74th Cannes Film Festival in France on July 17, 2021 is also covered in the publication. The Publisher of "Le Temps des Opportunités", the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo opens the issue with an editorial titled, "The Challenge of Democratic Progress," There is also the slot "Once upon a time" that talks of August 14, 2013, the day Cameroon recovered full sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula. The publication is equally concerned with Digital technology at the heart of efforts to achieve emergence. Cameroonians express themselves online with regard to activities of the Head of State, First Lady and other issues of national interest. The modernisation of the Public Service is also presented .