Nigeria: How El-Rufai Reacted to Murder of ECWA Pastor in Kaduna

13 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.

El-Rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.

"Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by assailants.

"The Governor expressed deep sadness over the killing.The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

"El-rufai condoled with the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce.

"He prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.

"Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area", Aruwan said.

