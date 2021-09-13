Egypt: Cooperation With S.Korea in Plasma Collection, Coronavirus Vaccines

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed said that Egypt seeks to cooperate with South Korea with regard to plasma collection and coronavirus vaccines' production.

Zayed's comments came during her meeting on Sunday with South Korean Ambassador in Cairo Jinwook Hong to discuss means of fostering cooperation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, according to a statement released by the South Korean Embassy here.

The health minister told the South Korean diplomat that South Korean medical firms could benefit from Egypt's location to get access to the African market.

She thanked the South Korean government for its support for Egypt to face the coronavirus repercussions, the statement added.

On his part, the South Korean ambassador said that his country looks forward to expanding cooperation with Egypt in the pharmaceutical and health sectors, especially as Egypt aims to become a regional center for drug manufacturing and distribution.

He added that the South Korean Embassy would organize a symposium on September 27 to inform South Korean medical firms about the capabilities of the Egyptian medical and pharmaceutical market.

Jinwook invited the health minister and representatives of Egyptian health firms and institutions, notably the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement to take part in the symposium.