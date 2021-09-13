Egypt: Tayyeb Receives Thank-You Cable From UNEP, FAO

13 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb received a thank-you cable from the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Inger Andersen and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu who expressed their full gratitude for Tayyeb's contribution to launch the UN contract to restore the environmental systems on the World Environment Day 2021.

In a statement on Monday, Azhar noted that the cable said there were only ten years to avoid the disastrous climate change and loss of biological diversity via guaranteeing health ecology and agricultural food systems to achieve sustainable development.

In the cable, they lauded Tayyeb's close follow up of prominent international and humanitarian issues.

