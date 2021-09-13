Egypt: PM - Govt Keen On Following up Work Progress in 'Decent Life' Projects

13 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Monday asserted that the government was keen on following up step by step the progress of projects implemented as part of the presidential initiative "Decent Life" in all governorates in order to remove any hurdles facing them.

These remarks were made by the premier during an inspection tour in Shebin El Qanatir township of Qalubiya governorate. The premier was accompanied by Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy, Housing Minister Essam El Gazzar and Qalubiya Governor Abdel Hamid El Hagan along with a number of executive officials.

The premier noted that the government is keen on following up the construction works of any projects of "Decent Life" to ensure the best standards of performance in all sectors in all the phases of the projects.

The premier's tour started with the village of Kafr Shebin in Shebin El Qanatir town which includes 50 projects for drinking water, 25 projects and three stations for sanitary drainage.

Meanwhile, Head of the Central Agency for Reconstruction Major General Mahmoud Nassar said 181 projects are being carried out in the villages of Shebin El Qanatir with a total cost of EGP 2.6 billion to comprise nine service compounds for citizens, six agricultural service centers, 29 youth centers, 35 health projects along with projects for irrigation and power.

