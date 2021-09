Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, at the weekend, expressed concerns over worsening security challenges in the country, declaring that Nigeria was bleeding.

Lamido made the declaration in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after meeting with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.