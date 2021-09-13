Egypt: Local Development Min, WB Delegation Discuss Local Development in Upper Egypt

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy discussed with a delegation of the World Bank (WB) the local development program in Upper Egypt and the proposals to improve and develop the system of registering residential units.

During a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank under Global Director for Urban and Territorial Development, Disaster Risk Management and Resilience at the World Bank Group's Urban and Rural Administration Sameh Wahba, Shaarawy lauded the level of cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Local Development and the WB in relation to implementing the program of local development in Qena and Sohag to achieve the sustainable development goals of 2030.

The development program of Upper Egypt rests on a unique approach to achieve development in Qena and Sohag as it depends on integration of its components which include improving infrastructure services, economic development, and health and vocational safety, he said.

Shaarawy reviewed the latest developments related to progress in implementing the projects of the program in both governorates.

He said that there are 3,589 projects implemented in Qena and Sohag, adding that the program has the unprecedented support from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in light of periodic follow up of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

The program does not only target economic and social development in both governorates, but it is also an example of applying decentralization, he said.

The ministry benefited from the local cadres in Qena and Sohag in applying and following up the projects of developing the Egyptian countryside program as part of the presidential initiative "decent life," he said.

Meanwhile, the WB delegation lauded the progress witnessed in the program of local development in Upper Egypt and Shaarawy's support to render the program successful.

The delegation also lauded the efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to face the challenges and issues facing the development process in Egypt.

Shaarawy pointed out to the interest paid by the Egyptian government in a new system to register real estate. (MENA)