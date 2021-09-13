Egypt: PM Embarks On Tour of Number of 'Decent Life' Projects in Qalubiya

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli will embark on an inspection of tour of a number of "Descent Life" projects carried out by a presidential initiative in Qalubiya governorate.

The premier's tour comes as part of his permanent follow-up of the progress rate achieved in the rural development projects that aim at introducing better services to citizens in targeted sites in the various sectors.

Earlier, Madbouli has reiterated the importance of abiding by the set timetable to end such projects as soon as possible.