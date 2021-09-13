Nigeria: Three Bodies Recovered As Flood Ravages Abuja's Trademoore Estate

Residents said the flood at Trademoore started in the early hours of Monday after a downpour.

At least three bodies were recovered Monday morning after a flood at Trademoore estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

Residents said the flood started in the early hours of Monday after a downpour.

Many houses, vehicles and other properties were also damaged in the flood.

Fire service and other safety officials from the Abuja administration were at the scene Monday morning when PREMIUM TIMES visited.

The estate witnesses such floods annually during the rainy season.

