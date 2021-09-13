Nigeria: Three Bodies Recovered As Flood Ravages Abuja's Trademoore Estate

13 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Residents said the flood at Trademoore started in the early hours of Monday after a downpour.

At least three bodies were recovered Monday morning after a flood at Trademoore estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

Many houses, vehicles and other properties were also damaged in the flood.

Fire service and other safety officials from the Abuja administration were at the scene Monday morning when PREMIUM TIMES visited.

The estate witnesses such floods annually during the rainy season.

More details later...

