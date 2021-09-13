Nigeria: Pastor Murdered in Kaduna

13 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The state government says the cleric "was apparently attacked and macheted to death."

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of a reverend father, Silas Ali, of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The State's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Sunday that the cleric was killed by unknown assailants. He said Mr Ali was a pastor at ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf.

"Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.

"The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

"The Governor urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous killing, while appealing to members of the community to maintain calm.

"Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area," the commissioner said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X