Nigeria: Pastor Murdered in Kaduna

The state government says the cleric "was apparently attacked and macheted to death."

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of a reverend father, Silas Ali, of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The State's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Sunday that the cleric was killed by unknown assailants. He said Mr Ali was a pastor at ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf.

"Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.

"The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

"The Governor urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous killing, while appealing to members of the community to maintain calm.

"Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area," the commissioner said.