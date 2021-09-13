Nigeria: 'Made in Lagos Deluxe' Gives Insight Into Wizkid's Background

Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid releases a new album, Made in Lagos.
13 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian musical star, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as 'Wizkid's recent album "Made in Lagos Deluxe" gave critical insight to his background the city of Lagos.

NAN reports that the album, which was released on August 27, 2021, is a continuation of Wizkid's initial "Made in Lagos" album which dropped October 30, 2020.

The recent album had been doing numbers, selling fast ever since it was released.

The 18-track album with four new songs gives an insight to the background of Wizkid, with the name alone 'Made in Lagos' giving us a little outline on his career.

The album also depicts how humble Wizkid is to his hometown, Lagos State, for making him who he is today,

"Made in Lagos Deluxe" featured artistes like Buju and Canadian born singer Justin Bieber.

The album was meant to feature Bella Shmurda but because of the issue he had with his former record label, he wasn't featured but was used for adlibds in 'Anoti'.

Justin Bieber hopped on the remix of Wizkid's greatest hit song "Essence" featured alongside Nigerian singer, Tems, which he classified as "The song of the summer".

The remix of 'Essence' currently sits at number 18 on Apple Music Hot 100 America and 4th on Apple Music Hot 100 Nigeria.

"Mood" featuring Buju currently sits at number 1 on Apple Music Hot 100 Nigeria with "Anoti" sitting at number two respectively.

NAN reports the the album itself sits at number 1 on Apple Music Album Hot 100 Nigeria and debuted at number five in Apple Music Album Hot 100 America, which is the highest ever recorded for a Nigerian artiste.

The album has received several reviews from Wizkid's fans and rival fans as some called it a hit album, while some also called it trash.

The album overall received more positive reviews than the negative reviews.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X