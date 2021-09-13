Nigeria: Security Operatives On Trail of Escaped Inmates in Kogi - Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said security operatives are already pursuing the escaped inmates after gunmen attacked Kabba Custodial facility on Monday.

A statement by Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to Aregbesola said the Minister had been briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack on the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.

During the attack, security officers on duty, which comprised of 15 Soldiers, 10 Police Officers and 10 armed guards of the NCoS on duty, fought gallantly to repel the attack.

Two officers of the Correctional Service are yet to be accounted for while Daily Trust correspondent reported that four soldiers and a policeman lost their lives during the attack.

The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates as at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence.

However, 28 inmates did not escape. Some have also voluntarily returned to the facility as at this morning.

The statement said the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service is currently monitoring the situation.

"A Crisis Response Centre has been activated and a Special Taskforce mobilized to recapture escaped inmates whilst an Inter-Agency Security Task Force is already on the trail of the gunmen who attacked the facility.

"The public is advised to stay calm as the situation is under control," the statement added.

Aregbesola assured the citizenry that Nigeria's security forces would find the attackers and bring them to justice.

"We shall leave no stone unturned to bring them back to custody," the statement quoted Arebgesola as saying.

"We are also putting INTERPOL on notice with their details, in case any of them attempts fleeing outside our shores.

"We urge the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or activities to the nearest law enforcement agency."