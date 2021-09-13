Nigeria: Broadening Forensic Skills of the Nigeria Police

To broaden forensic skills in responding to crime and bolster information management of police affairs, the Nigeria Police Public Relations unit underwent training recently in Lagos, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

For decades, the Nigeria Police has been dogged with institutional challenges that continuously scuttled attempts to reform it. One of the major challenges is the sub-par forensic investigation, often caused by a lack of appropriate equipment. Therefore, for the police to be at par with global standards, this must be addressed.

Essentially, the importance of forensics in an investigation cannot be overemphasised. This is because a poor or lack of forensic skills and equipment will affect the outcome of the investigation. Already, the Nigeria Police rely on tests taken out of the country for investigations to take place. What this does is hamper and delay the investigation, thereby ensuring that most cases drag for years.

Another issue that has bugged the police is information management. The PR unit of the police are often seen as the image-makers, and they have the tough task of selling the police to the public, a job that has been made much more difficult in the face of police harassment, extrajudicial killings, and other anomalies.

Addressing the Lacuna

It was to address these that the police hierarchy subscribed to training on forensics for the officers of the public relations unit. Sponsored by GIZ German Corporation, Nigeria, the training was organised for police public relations officers who are among the first responders to crime scenes.

Themed 'Crime Scene Management and Conclusive Criminal Investigations: The Role of Police Spokespersons', the three-day training was declared open by IG Usman Alkali Baba for the 30 participants under Batch A. Batch B, which would capture the remaining PROs, will soon commence in Abuja.

While the opening ceremony was held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos, the main training took place at Police Training School and Ikeja. Present at the training were the AIG Zone 2, Johnson Kokumo; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu; and Force PPRO, CP Frank Mba.

Content

With lead trainer as Mercy Sheila Abia, a graduate of Forensic Science from Amity University, Dubai, and an expert in Crime Scene Investigation Techniques, the courses were on crime scene preservation, crime scene cordoning, personal protective equipment, crime scene photography, scene sketching, scene documenting, exhibit packaging, and digital evidence.

Objectives

Meanwhile, the training objectives were to improve the strategic communication of PROs, enhance the knowledge of PPRO in the area of forensic awareness of general crime scene management, and inculcate in PROs ethics and professionalism in handling crime scenes, especially as first responders.

This has become necessary given that one of the major challenges to scientific investigation is how physical evidence such as fingerprints, hair, firearms, blood, and fibre, and related trace evidence is handled at crime scenes by police before they are taken to the lab for forensic analysis.

Improving Police Capacity

Declaring the training open, the IG said while efforts were on top gear boost the police forensic unit, there was the need to train the PPROs, especially at a time when the force was implementing a new 'Manpower Development Policy', amongst other things, is focused on improving the capacity of police personnel across all ranks, in line with new policing standards and best practices.

"This workshop for Police Public Relations Officers is timely and unique in many ways. One of these is the contextual theme of the workshop, which seeks to develop robust forensic awareness and knowledge for our spokespersons," said Baba. "This in itself flows from contemporary public relations practice, which identifies Police spokespersons across the world as one of the first responders to crime scenes. This is in addition to many other important roles played by police spokespersons in managing crime incidents throughout the investigative processes. These roles are germane to the pursuit of professional criminal investigations and the dispensation of justice to both the victims and defendants."

He added that the course also "seeks to equip the participants" with skills necessary for effective descriptive, analytical, and strategic communication touching on criminal investigations and procedures.

"This, in turn, will enable them to acquire relevant skills to give appropriate responses to citizens and media enquiries into matters of forensic and evidential nature connected to ongoing criminal investigations. I have no doubt that the three-day workshop would, amongst other benefits, impact police spokespersons positively, particularly in the areas of Strategic Communication and Crime Scene Management."

In addition, Baba noted that the participants "of this course must be reminded" that, to succeed as police image-makers, the PROs must be versatile and have deep theoretical and practical knowledge of all aspects of policing, covering administration, operations, investigations, forensics, amongst others.

"Therefore, the quest for resourcefulness remains an integral part of the objective of this course," the IG added.

Partnership

On the need for partnerships, the IG said, "The Nigeria Police, under my watch, remains committed to well-thought-out and goal-driven partnership and collaborations, with progressive and positive-minded organisations such as the GIZ, targeted at enhancing the professional, structural and operational capacity of the force.

"The force would sustain this relationship and open new areas of collaborations, particularly ones touching on capacities on criminal investigations, respect for human rights, access to justice for citizens, improved transparency and accountability in policing actions, and other deliberate efforts aimed at strengthening citizens' complaint response system."

In his remarks, Country Director, GIZ, Gertjan Gruijter, said the firm would continue to train the police for effective policing and crime-fighting. Gruijter added that the training was divided into two batches -Lagos and Abuja- due to COVID-19 protocols.

"We have started the training in Lagos, and the next batch will be in Abuja. We are going to support the participants in the areas of crime scene management, laboratory support, operational support, human rights, and accountability," he said.