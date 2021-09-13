Namibia's U/15s in Action Today... As World School Sport Games Get Underway in Belgrade

Eleven track and field athletes as well as the six chess players arrived in Serbia on Saturday for the inaugural International School Sport Federation (ISF) U/15 Games set to commence in Belgrade today.

Draga Boskovic, spouse of the honorary consul of Namibia in Serbia, Vasilije Boskovic, welcomed the Namibian contingent of 32 people, comprising athletes, some of their parents and team officials including Namibia Schools Sport Union national coordinator Solly Duiker at the airport.

The tournament will see close to 2 500 learners between the age of 13 and 15 from 42 countries competing in 14 sports disciplines. It ends on 19 September.

First in action for Namibia today is Leané Boshoff in the discus throw. Boshoff, who is the girls' captain, is also part of the 4x100m relay team that will run later today.

Namibia's first athletes on the track today are Anine le Roux and Epifania Johannes in the 100m heats. The final will take place later today.

Boys' captain Megano Naseb and Ruano de Carvalho will then run in the 100m heats. If they make it through, they will compete on the final later today.

Evandre Farmer and Zack von Wielligh will be competing in the 100 hurdles, while Stephanus Christiaan Burger will try and impress in the shot put.

Last on the programme for Namibia today is the 4x100m relays. The girls' relay team is made up of Boshoff, Le Roux, Johannes and Liina Nanhele.

The boys' team consists of De Carvalho, Jano Erasmus, Farmer, Naseb and Von Wielligh. One of them is a reserve.

The 11th athlete is Waldre Kotze, who will feature in the javelin throw later this week.

Namibia's chess players will also make their opening moves in Round 1 and 2 of the chess competition today.

The chess team:

Rheinhardt Jane Galeshewe, Stefan Becker, Karlush Ipangelwa, Luré Horn, Jamie-Nicole Beukes and Silinde Indila Abraham.

During the Games, all athletes will participate in educational events on the topic, 'School sport - the springboard for a healthy lifestyle'.

The ISF Fun and Skill Zone will also run for five days across the competition, which is designed to develop leadership skills and raise awareness on topics including physical education, health, gender equality, clean sport, fair play and the Olympic values.

In place of an Opening and Closing Ceremony, the Be Together Ceremony will be held in the middle of the Games.