Zimbabwe: Suspended UZ Vice Chancellor Nyagura's Trial Deferred

13 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of suspended University of Zimbabwe vice chancellor Levi Nyagura on allegations of illegally awarding a PhD to former First Lady Grace Nthombizodwa Mugabe has been deferred to October 13.

During the last sitting, former Cabinet Minister Tichaendepi Robert Masaya, who is the fourth witness, told the court that no favour or displeasure was shown in the award of the doctorate to Mrs Mugabe.

He said he had no evidence that Nyagura showed Mrs Mugabe favour or disfavour.

Mr Masaya became dean of the Faculty of Social Studies after Mrs Mugabe had already been accepted as a student.

