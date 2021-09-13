Namibia: Gunners Go Top of MTC Netball Premier League

13 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Mighty Gunners jumped to the peak of the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League (MTC NNPL) over the weekend, and now leads the standings with 16 points.

The Otjiwarongo-based outfit were third on the log with 12 points before beating Gobabis outfit Golden Girls 61-26 on Saturday, and narrowly defeating Namibia Navy 49-47 yesterday.

Speaking to this publication, Gunners' team manager, Desire Namases said both their games were tough but she was, however, pleased they managed to collect maximum points.

"We are very grateful for both wins over the weekend. It wasn't easy but we are humbled that we made it. We are once again grateful to be on the top of the log," she noted.

Namases added that going forward, they will continue training hard and also look forward to their next opponent next weekend.

She thanked MTC NNPL for the opportunity to be part of the league, saying it wouldn't be possible without them.

"To our supporters; thank you for always rallying behind us. We appreciate the support. Gunners, always Gunners," she exclaimed.

In the other MTC NNPL match, Navy Namibia beat neighbours Eleven Arrows 60-36 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Netball Namibia vice-president Rebecca Goagoses made a return to the court for her team Black Africa after a long break.

She told New Era Sport she did so to motivate younger players and encourage them that age is not a factor for experience.

"I want to be an inspiration for those who want to tap into my wealth of experience and hopefully, I can add one or more skills and knowledge for them to pick up," said Goagoses.

