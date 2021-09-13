Namibia: Diversified Export Basket Will Boost Economic Growth

13 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A local economist believes Namibia's mineral exports, which currently dominates the country's export figures, is of little socioeconomic value when it comes to real productive diversification and value addition that ultimately creates much-needed jobs. This is the view of Omu Kakujaha-Matundu who firmly believes that a diversified basket of exports is what will boost economic growth, rather than relying on few minerals for processing elsewhere. As such, Namibia's mining sector contributes roughly 10% to Gross Domestic Product.

However, the country's export bill for the month of July 2021 amounted to N$4.8 billion, down by 49.4% from June 2021 while the import bill stood at N$7.9 billion, down by 23.1% from June 2021. These figures indicate a current trade deficit of N$3.2 billion.

This is according to the Namibia Trade Statistics Bulletin for July 2021 released last week by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) that shows the widening trade deficit from N$902 million in June 2021 was due to a decline in exports of mineral products (copper, precious stones-diamonds) and fish.

"Namibia should walk the talk. The ministry of trade should push harder with its Growth-At-Home strategy, support local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and as such retain the income earned within the country. That is what will create quality jobs and make real a difference in citizens lives rather than quoting mineral export figures which do not belong to Namibians," Kakujaha-Matundu explained.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics show the manufacturing industry was the largest exporting industry in the period under review. The industry accounted for N$3.6 billion worth of goods exported, representing 76.2% of total exports.

However, exports of goods from this industry declined by N$1.5 billion from N$5.1 billion in June 2021.

"Although the mining and quarrying industry came in the second place, exporting goods worth N$794 million, it recorded the largest decline of N$3.2 billion from N$4 billion registered in June 2021," reads the NSA report.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X