Zimbabwe: Three Women Up for Murder

A 36-year-old Mt Hampden woman on Saturday appeared in court on allegations of teaming up with her relatives to fatally assault her boyfriend before throwing the body into a pit.

Rhoda Mbofana, Restless Mbofana (20) and Easter Manuwero (18), were not asked to plead to murder charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova.

They were remanded in custody to September 23 and advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

It is the State's case that on September 9, Rhoda had a misunderstanding with the deceased who was her boyfriend after he had visited her.

The court heard that Restless and Manuwero joined the argument.

It is alleged that around 9pm that day, Rhoda called her neighbour identified as Learnmore Mavhura and told him that the now deceased had fallen into a pit.

Mavhura proceeded to the scene with police officers where they found the now deceased's body, which had a deep cut on the head that could have been caused by a sharp object.

Investigations conducted revealed the deceased was not drunk on the day in question and knew the pit very well.

The court heard that investigations led to the three relatives' arrest.

Meanwhile, a suspected Ruwa drug dealer recently appeared in court facing allegations of fatally assaulting a suspected thief whom he was interrogating over the loss of crystal meth (Mutoriro), US$400 and other valuables.

Masimba Makoto allegedly dumped the body at the 62km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Highway.