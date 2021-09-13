Zimbabwe: Canada Ambassador to Zim Meets Minister Mutsvangwa

13 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Canada's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Christina Buchan has today (Monday) paid a courtesy call on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa at her Munhumutapa Offices in Harare.

The two discussed various areas of cooperation especially in the media sector.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was willing to cooperate with any country for mutual benefit as part of its engagement and re-engagement drive.

She also said she had briefed Ambassador Buchan on the various reforms that have been implemented in the Second Republic

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X