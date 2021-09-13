Zimbabwe: Armed Robber Chauke's Reign of Terror Halted

Police in Beitbridge have arrested Bigboy Chauke (34) who is believed to be the mastermind of a series of armed robberies that have rocked the district in the last four weeks.

The suspect, who lives in the Mugwazhuli area, some 25km along the Beitbridge to Masvingo highway was tracked by detectives from his hideout in the border town on Friday.

He was surprised by a police crack team soon after arriving at Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus.

Chauke is believed to be, in some instances, been hiring out his guns to other criminals who target businessmen, motorists along the Beitbridge to Masvingo road and smugglers along the Limpopo River.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the suspect was assisting police with investigations.

"We managed to track him to and from his hideout until his arrest around the bus terminus area. Unfortunately, I cannot give you any further details at the moment. He is assisting the detectives with further investigations," said Chief Supt Nyongo.