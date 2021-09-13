Zimbabwe: School Curriculum Should Include First Aid Training - Red Cross

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has made a call for the inclusion of first aid training in the country's school curriculum in order to help save lives during emergencies.

Speaking during the 2021 commemorations of the World First Aid Day in Harare over the weekend, ZRCS secretary general Elias Hwenga said the inclusion of first aid in the school curriculum will help children in developing skills and knowledge within communities.

"As ZRCS we strongly believe that the inclusion of first aid in the school curriculum should promote contextually relevant educational programmes according to children's intellectual, social and behavioural abilities.

"Such programmes should include a broad range of helping behaviours for example providing comfort, managing emotions, accessing help and keeping safe. They should also help children develop knowledge and skills in a broad range of topics including bleeding, burns, choking, diarrhoea, seizures, fever, injuries to bones, muscles or joints, poisoning, resuscitation, skin wounds and stings and bites.

"The Red Cross recognizes children as important first aid providers and they also represent a large portion of the population that receives first aid support in emergencies. We believe that providing children with life-saving skills can help build a more resilient generation. On this occasion, we reiterate our call for the introduction of mandatory first aid training and education in schools, as part of our goal of ensuring universal access to first aid training at all phases of life. We strongly believe that children are an asset to enabling them to protect themselves and be aware of their environment and its hazards," said Hwenga

This year's commemorations were held at the at Red Cross High School in Kambuzuma in Harare under the theme '#Be a hero at school and in your community.'