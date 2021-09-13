Namibia: Borders Closed for Cabbage Imports

The Namibia Agronomic Board has closed the border for the importation of a number of horticultural products that can be found in sufficient quantities in Namibia to prevent a glut - including all types of cabbages.

The border controls, effective from 1 to 30 September were announced on the board's website and are aimed at monitoring all Namibian borders in order to regulate the movement of agronomic and horticultural products into and out of the country.

The purpose of the border closures is two-fold - firstly to implement the local marketing mechanisms for agronomy and horticultural crops and/or to restrict imports of certain products.

The closures also safeguard consumers in Namibia and in export markets from products that may be of substandard quality.

The border was closed for imports of all types, size groups and container sizes of fresh, chilled, whole or cut green head cabbage. Also banned are all types of red, yellow and green peppers as well as round and jam tomatoes.

All types, size groups and container sizes of fresh, chilled, whole or cut white onions as well as carrots cannot currently be imported either.

The border closure for the month means local production for the seven fresh produce lines will be sufficient to feed the local market and even have enough for export.

The border is open for retailers and import agents to bring in washed potatoes, sweet melon, butternut, iceberg lettuce (pro rata), sweet corn, pumpkin and gem squash with the existing rule requiring a market share promotion of 47% local procurement.

The board manages the Noordoewer, Ariamsvlei, Buitepos, Muhembo, Ngoma, Wenela, Katwitwi, Oshikango, Omahenene, and Walvis Bay ports of entry/exit into Namibia.

