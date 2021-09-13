Namibia: Man Who Killed Uncle Sentenced to 10 Years

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his uncle in July 2012.

Erastus Amadhila, who pleaded guilty to killing his uncle Simon Hanghama, was sentenced in the Oshakati Regional Court on Wednesday.

Hanghama was killed at Oshaandja village near Oshakati in Oshana region.

On that day, Amadhila said, he went to a local cuca shop and ordered a glass of traditional brew, tombo. While he was drinking, Hanghama came to him and asked him to follow him behind the cuca shop. There, the deceased reportedly grabbed and slapped him in his face. He (Amadhila) then ran away from the deceased, but the deceased chased him and kicked him. Amadhila allegedly turned around and pushed Hanghama to the ground and then started stabbing him in the back.

The scuffle continued until the deceased fell and Amadhila walked away.

Amadhila said when he started stabbing the deceased, he was angry and agitated, as he could not understand why his uncle would assault him.

"When I was stabbing the deceased, I knew I was acting unlawfully and that my conduct could result in his death," he said.

He also said he knew he could be tried and convicted by a court of law.

"I am not happy that I murdered by uncle," he told the court on Wednesday.

Testifying in mitigation of sentence, Amadhila said after killing his uncle, his family provided the coffin, food and beverages. Amadhila said the traditional authority also penalised him, which he has finished paying.

"I was ordered to pay six [head of] cattle, which I did. I paid the six [head of] cattle as compensation. I would like to ask that I should not be sentenced to many years. I am just somebody who is trying here and there in order to provide for my household to survive. And I am also asking for forgiveness, please," he said.

He requested to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, five years of which should suspended. However, public prosecutor Nelao ya France objected to a lenient sentence on Amadhila, saying there is undoubtedly widespread outrage against murderers in society.

"Lest the courts step in and impose proper punishment, society may decide to take the law into their own hands. It has, therefore, been said that the natural indignation of interested persons and the community at large should receive some recognition in the sentences that courts impose; and where sentences for serious crimes are too lenient, the administration of justice may fall into disrepute and those injured may resort to taking the law into their own hands," she said.

Magistrate Richard Swartz sentenced Amadhila to 15 years, of which five years were suspended for five years.

Amadhila has been out on warning until his sentencing on Wednesday.