South Africa: Wupperthal - First the Residents of This Historic Western Cape Village Fought the Flames - Now They Fight for Their Homes

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Begg

Nearly three years since more than 50 homes - as well as communal properties - were burnt down in the historic mission village, residents are still waiting for their houses to be rebuilt. Heritage requirements and legal procedures are holding up progress, they say.

When the historical Western Cape Moravian mission village of Wupperthal burnt down on 30 December 2018, more than 50 homes were destroyed, along with significant historic buildings central to community life. And with Covid-19 having snaked its way into the isolated provincial heritage site, it's been a hard few years for the inhabitants, who are still waiting for their homes to be repaired.

"I had just returned from buying stock for my café," says Oom "Woeka" Jurie van Rooy, "and was returning to my place after dropping off a friend. I was passing the communal area around the church and guesthouse. There were these flames. It was shocking. Four rows of houses were burning simultaneously. A person can't describe it."

Turning 82 this weekend, and long retired from a 25-year career working in the Wupperthal glove factory, Oom Woeka is recalling the events of that day, when...

