South Africa: District Six Claimants Want Answers After 'Untenable' Delays

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development confirmed it will meet this week's court update for progress on the redevelopment of District Six, following renewed complaints by claimant groups over slow progress in the area's redevelopment.

"Enough is enough," said the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) about delays related to the allocation of 108 housing units for land claimants.

This week, the committee will remind the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development about its obligation to report to the Land Claims Court on the progression of the District Six redevelopment.

The committee has described the restitution of the once multiracial and multicultural inner-city area as "lethargic".

In a landmark court case, the D6WC took the department to court over the slow process for claimants who were forcibly removed from District Six, when the area was declared a 'Whites Only' area under the apartheid Group Areas Act. The committee wanted government to admit that it failed claimants in the restitution process.

In early 2018, the committee took the department to court over the slow progress in restitution for claimants. In November 2018, Judge Jody Kollapen compelled the department to provide a plan -- complete with timelines and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

