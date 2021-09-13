Namibia: Otjomuise Live Arts Festival Opens Call for Artistic Works

The Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) announced the open call for artistic works for the inaugural one-week-long live arts festival set to take place on 06 to 13 November 2021 in Windhoek.

Co-produced by the National Theatre of Namibia and Goethe-Institut Namibia, the festival aims to bridge life and the arts in the city, by offering opportunities for live artistic forms to be showcased and/or exhibited within Windhoek's public spaces.

The name Otjomuise stems from the Otjiherero name for the city, which means 'place of steam'. The name of the festival reflects not only the city's unique environmental character but also its rich heritage and searing creativity to impact its inhabitants.

OLAF is largely brought about by the inaccessibility of the majority of Windhoek's inhabitants to various artistic expressions; often limited to indoor, and at times, inaccessible areas of the city. Thus, OLAF offers opportunities for immersive, experimental, and refreshing artistic forms that can be showcased or installed in public spaces where life and the arts can meet.

The themes of proposed works can cover a wide range and are not limited. Artistic works are encouraged to be short, small-scaled, logistically achievable, and family-friendly. Ideas and works that are often excluded from institutional, traditional contexts are highly encouraged.

Though a selection of sites is already offered for the festival, artists are welcome to suggest preferred public sites. Additionally, all proposed works should adhere to the health and safety protocols outlined by local authorities' regulations.

Due to resource allocations, ensembles should not exceed four members. A standard material, rehearsal, and transport fee of N$ 1000 will be provided to each contracted artist, who will be remunerated with an additional fee.

Individual and ensemble Windhoek-based performing, visual, digital, and conceptual artists are openly called to propose small-scaled works to feature in the festival, by applying through the online application form on www.ntn.org.na The application deadline is 21 September 2021.