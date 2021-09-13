South Africa: High Court Swats Aside Magashule's Bid to Have His Suspension Ruling Declared Illegal

analysis

The Gauteng High Court has ruled that there are no 'compelling reasons' for leave to appeal to be granted to the ANC's suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

On Monday, suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule lost his application for leave to appeal against a court judgment that upheld his suspension from the ruling party. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed Magashule's application with costs.

"We conclude that there is no prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion, nor are there any compelling reasons why leave to appeal should be granted," read the judgment.

The court rejected every ground of argument for leave to appeal put forth by Magashule, including his contention that a full bench was biased when it found that his suspension from the ANC was legal, but his "suspension" of President Cyril Ramaphosa on 3 May was unlawful.

"There were no political imperatives which influenced our decision, nor did we pre-judge the issues before us. We therefore reject the applicant's contentions that we displayed bias, either actual or perceived, and do not believe that a higher court would come to a different conclusion," read the judgment.

Magashule had approached the Gauteng High...