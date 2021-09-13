South Africa: Policy Reform - South Africa's Diamond Sector Is in the Rough

analysis

South Africa's small-scale diamond sector needs policy reform if it's going to shine again.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When South Africa's Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act came into effect in 2004, about 2,000 small-scale alluvial diamond miners were operating in the country, employing about 25,000 people in remote and impoverished areas of the Northern Cape, North West and other provinces.

"Today that figure has plummeted to about 220 small and junior mining operators, with a drastic reduction in employment numbers projected to be about 5,720," says a new report published by the Africa Earth Observatory Network (AEON), a branch of Nelson Mandela University.

"Since 2013, there also appears to have been about a 61% decrease in prospecting rights applications in the Northern Cape, where the bulk of alluvial diamond mining takes place - largely the ambit of entrepreneurs, local private operators and farmers.

"Like many other mining sectors, the diamond mining sector is also seeing rapid growth of illegal operations. Much of this [is] on the back of poorly considered policy."

Many prospectors have no doubt thrown their hands in the air in despair in the face of the Department of Mineral Resources and...