South Africa: Tshwane Heavyweights Dominate At Loftus As the Bulls and Sundowns Score Big Wins

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria saw double the action this weekend as both its tenants, Mamelodi Sundowns and the Bulls, recorded significant victories to further their respective ambitions for dominance.

What do the Bulls and Mamelodi Sundowns have in common? They are both from South Africa's capital city, Tshwane, they are heavyweights in their respective sports of rugby and football and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe has a stake in each of them.

Additionally, both teams won at the Loftus Versfeld stadium this weekend, which they each call home.

The Bulls made it two from two in as many seasons when they successfully defended the Currie Cup title against the Sharks in a one-sided final on Saturday.

Jake White's side ran out comfortable 44-10 winners in one of the oldest rugby competitions in the world, setting a new points difference record for a Currie Cup final in the process.

On the other hand, Masandawana, who have been a force of South African football over the last 10 years, saw off a resilient Kaizer Chiefs side 2-0 just a day after the Bulls' success.

The victory, courtesy of a goal from Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile in each half, sent Sundowns to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X