South Africa Hasn't Signed Up to New Extractive Sector Transparency Initiative

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which aims to promote financial accountability in the historically graft-prone hydrocarbon and mining sectors, has launched a new project. 'Opening Extractives' will provide support to 13 countries to effect reforms to disclose the beneficial ownership of extractive companies.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

South Africa has notably not signed up to either initiative, which is a pity, as the disclosure of beneficial ownership in companies is a key tool in the fight against corruption, tax avoidance, capital flight, environmental mismanagement and other ills linked to the sector. Ultimately, such initiatives can help lift the spell of the "resource curse" - the paradox of widespread poverty amid abundant natural resource wealth. Think of DRC, Angola, Nigeria and even South Africa.

EITI, citing UN figures, says Africa loses "£88.6-billion in illicit capital flight every year, according to the United Nations. At a time when the continent faces costs of more than $200-billion to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, citizens and governments can ill afford to see such wealth sent abroad."

South Africans can certainly relate to money stolen and squandered that could have been used to address the mounting costs of the...