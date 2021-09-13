South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - While Lying Delights in Darkness, Transparency Shines a Light

analysis

Heading into the third week of September, we focus on transparency, disinformation, and why political parties need to be clear on vaccines.

William Bird is director of Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and Thandi Smith heads the Policy & Quality Programme at MMA, a partner in the 411 platform to counter disinformation.

Week 29: Weekly trends - Disinformation versus transparency

Real411 has been receiving complaints related to four categories of digital harms since March 2020. Since then, we have seen complaints submitted relating to hate speech, xenophobic content, racist content, incitement to violence and an unbelievably diverse range of different types of disinformation.

With more than 1,700 complaints already reported we are anticipating a significant spike as we head towards full-on election campaigning in the lead-up to our local government elections. A quick visit to the Real411 site or that of the IEC will show the system is ready for elections. This week we focus on transparency, disinformation, and why political parties need to be clear on vaccines.

Whether it is declining levels of satisfaction with government or decreasing levels of trust, one issue as we head toward elections is abundantly clear: Political parties have their work cut out for them...