South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - While Lying Delights in Darkness, Transparency Shines a Light

12 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By William Bird and Thandi Smith

Heading into the third week of September, we focus on transparency, disinformation, and why political parties need to be clear on vaccines.

William Bird is director of Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and Thandi Smith heads the Policy & Quality Programme at MMA, a partner in the 411 platform to counter disinformation.

Week 29: Weekly trends - Disinformation versus transparency

Real411 has been receiving complaints related to four categories of digital harms since March 2020. Since then, we have seen complaints submitted relating to hate speech, xenophobic content, racist content, incitement to violence and an unbelievably diverse range of different types of disinformation.

With more than 1,700 complaints already reported we are anticipating a significant spike as we head towards full-on election campaigning in the lead-up to our local government elections. A quick visit to the Real411 site or that of the IEC will show the system is ready for elections. This week we focus on transparency, disinformation, and why political parties need to be clear on vaccines.

Whether it is declining levels of satisfaction with government or decreasing levels of trust, one issue as we head toward elections is abundantly clear: Political parties have their work cut out for them...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X