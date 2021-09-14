Tanzania: New Tanzanian Ministers Sworn in As Samia Reshuffles Cabinet

Four new ministers and an Attorney General were sworn in on Monday in Tanzania following a mini reshuffle.

President Samia Suluhu made the appointments on Sunday, dropping the names of three ministers and bringing back two ministers from former president John Magufuli's reign.

In the reshuffle, Dr Stergomena Tax was sworn in as the Minister of Defence and National Service, two days after she was sworn in as Member of Parliament to replace Elias Kwandikwa who died on August 2. Mr Kwandikwa was also the Defence minister.

Dr Tax, a former Executive Secretary of Southern African Development Community (Sadc), becomes the first woman to head the Defence ministry in Tanzania.

Bumbuli MP January Makamba was sworn in as Minister for Energy replacing Dr Medard Kalemani whose appointment was revoked.

Mr Makamba junior served as Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environmental Affairs), before his appointment was revoked by Magufuli.

Prof Makame Mbarawa, who also served as minister in Magufuli's regime, becomes the new Minister of Works and Transportation replacing Dr Leonard Chamuriho.

President Samia appointed Dr Ashatu Kijaji as Minister of Community and Information, a newly created ministry, dropping off Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

The President moved the Information Services Department to the new ministry under Dr Kijaji from the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

She also appointed Dr Eliezer Feleshi as the new Attorney General (AG) to replace Prof Adelardus Kilangi whom she named an ambassador.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Feleshi was the Principal Judge of the High Court.

The new officials were sworn in at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.

Shortly after the swearing in of the new appointees, the President urged leaders countrywide to uphold the leadership code and avoid harsh language and abrasiveness to accomplish government directives.

She further said she would continue making necessary changes in the government for the good of Tanzania.