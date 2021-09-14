Tanzania: Police Arrest Herders Over Stolen Cattle

POLICE in Rukwa Region have arrested several herders and recovered 59 stolen cattle between January and August this year.

Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) William Mwampaghale told the 'Daily News' yesterday, during an exclusive interview that police special unit for prevention and combating cattle rustling have recovered 59 stolen cattle in the region.

However, the RPC declined to reveal neither the number of the arrested suspects nor their identity.

"The police officers have also uncovered that some corrupt local officials have illegally issued those herders with permits for transferring those stolen cattle to other precincts for selling," added the RPC.

Expounding, the RPC explained that between January and August, this year, 79 cattle reported to have been stolen in various areas in the region but the police special anti- cattle theft have had recovered 59 cattle.

Mr Mwampaghale urged the citizens to cooperate closely with police officers in a bid to combat cattle rustling which is rampart in the precinct.

"Through our preliminary investigations we have discovered that some corrupt village executive officers (WEO) in the region are issuing transferring cattle permits to even to animals which were stolen.

"This is unacceptable and whoever uncovering practicing this malpractice will face the wrath of law including prosecuting," warned the RPC.

In yet another incident 13 cattle were reportedly died on spot after being hit by lightning while they were grazing.

The RPC continued to explain that the incident occurred on September 09, this year at around 6:30 pm at Nkana village at Sintali Ward in Nkasi.

He confirmed that there were no any casualties reported so far from the scene of incident.

"These animals were grazing separately when the lighting struck them" added RPC.