Tanzania: Govt Sets Aside 450bn/ - for 1,176 Rural Water Projects

THE government will start implementing 1,176 water projects in rural areas in the country after allocating a whopping 450bn/- to foot the cost, Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso has said.

In the same vein, Mr Aweso further said yesterday that the government plans to drill at least 516 water wells in rural areas for the major objective ending water blues.

He said of the total earmarked number of projects, 779 will be implemented by involving foreign contractors while 397 projects will be carried out by locals.

Mr Aweso said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is determined to ensure the challenge of access to clean, reliable and safe drinking water is addressed as indicated in the ruling party CCM's 2020/2025 General Election manifesto.

He said his docket strategically plans to end water shortage in both rural and urban areas in the country.

Minister Aweso also announced the completion of the process to embark on undertaking water projects in 28 towns at the cost of more than 1tri/-. He said contractors who will carry out the projects have already been selected and the contracts will be signed after negotiations are completed.

The Minister also called the Regional, Districts Commissioners and councillors to oversee the implementation of the projects in their areas, while instructing Rural Water Agency (RUWASA) managers to provide information to local authorities immediately when the government releases funds for project implementation.

For his part, the Director of Distribution and Sanitation Services from RUWASA, Mkama Bwire said when the authority was established in 2019, it received 632 uncompleted projects from various councils in the country, updating that so far, 566 projects have been completed and are now providing water to the public.

Mkama also noted that during the last two years, 177 projects were handed over with various challenges that prompted their untimely completion, "but up to now 115 projects have been completed, and 62 projects will be completed by December this year, to increase access to water in rural areas."

Meanwhile, the Authority plans to drill 516 more wells and construct 15 dams to increase water availability by an average of 3.7 per cent in Dodoma region by next year.

The RUWASA boss hinted that the Authority has begun screening contractors to find those who are qualified to implement the listed projects in a timely and professional manner.