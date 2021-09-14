Tanzania: 'Some 174,222 Public Servants Promoted'

A TOTAL of 174,222 public servants have been promoted and their salaries increased as of September 1, 2021, the Parliament was told last Friday.

The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance (PO-PSMGG), Mr Deogratius Ndejembi issued the statistics when responding to a question from Nyamagana Member of Parliament, Mr Stanslaus Mabula (CCM).

In his question, the lawmaker sought to know the government's strategy to meet employment conditions for employees to get promotions and increase their benefits.

The deputy minister explained that the government has continued to improve and meet employment conditions for its employees including promotions where it issued a letter Ref.No.BC.46/97/03 "D"/59 of April 28, 2021 which allowed the promotion of public servants from June 1, 2021.

In addition, Mr Ndejembi said the government would continue to improve the interest of public servants, depending on the budget.