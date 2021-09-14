Tanzania: Strategies to Address Street Children Problem Crafted

TANZANIA has an estimated 35,919 children living and working on the streets in various cities and towns in the country, according to 2018 figures released by the government

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children in a working session to discuss and strategise on how to deal with the problem in Dodoma yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr John Jingu, hinted that parents or guardians of more than 90 per cent of the children are known where they live.

"Despite various efforts the government and other stakeholders are making, the challenge of children living and working on the streets is still huge putting them at risk of being exploited by criminal gangs," Dr Jingu stated.

He said it was important for everyone to keep an eye on those children to save them, suggesting that there is a need to have a common strategy and join forces together to reduce the problem, if not to completely end it.

The conference was attended by all Regional Administrative Secretaries ( RAS),Regional Police Commanders( RPCs) and Special Zone Police Commanders as well as USAID Tanzania Representative and other stakeholders.

"It is my expectation that with this diversity of participants who attended this session, we will come up with effective strategies to end this problem," he said.

The Ministry has suggested to stakeholders to conduct an awareness exercise for children living and working on the streets in all regions so as to ensure that children are returned to their communities.

The Ministry also suggested for provision of education to the community, to avoid giving money to street children and beggars, as it encourages them to cling on the streets.

According to Dr Jingu, the Ministry has also advised the stakeholders to provide proper upbringing education to families and communities as well as to eliminate misconceptions that contribute to the increase in acts of violence that lead children to flee their homes.

He also suggested for enactment of by-laws for interventions for children living and working on the streets.

PACT Resident Director Mariana Balampama said an everlasting solution for street children will be found if various sectors are involved in tackling the problem.

"To end this problem, we need to join forces and put together a common strategy. Institutions and ministries like education, health, local government and stakeholders from social welfare should join this fight," she insisted.