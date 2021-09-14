Tanzania: Tgga Challenged to Effectively Fight Child Abuses

MEMBERS of the Tanzania Girl Guides Association (TGGA) have been challenged to effectively use capacity building trainings in fight against abuses against children and girls.

The call was given here over the weekend by the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the TGGA, Ms Anna Maembe, when officiating the official opening of the training camp for new TGGA leaders from different regions in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

"Through the training you would have understood how to deal with all kinds of abuse and violence, you need also to educate children and girls on how they can defend themselves when they face violence," she said.

She further said various studies show that many children do not have platforms to air their grievances over the challenges they face, including violence against them, since many parents do not have tendency of being close to their children.

"Some parents aren't friendly to their children and this also applies to some of teachers in schools; when children face abuse and have no one to tell about it they find themselves in a state of deep depression, others go so far to commit suicide," she said.

Ms Maembe, who is the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, called on the participants of the training to develop strategies that would enable them utilize the technology development to bring social developments.

She expressed optimistism that the trainings would enable the Participating Girl Guides to create an environment that would enable them to meet with their peers who are facing various challenges to instill confidence among them.

For her part, the TGGA Chairperson (Administration), Prof Martha Qorro, called on Girl Guides to build a habit of volunteering arguing that volunteering was one fields that one could get experience especially for those who have just finished their education in higher learning institutions.

Earlier, TGGA Tanga Regional Youth Chairperson, Ms Valentine Mohindo, said the training involved more than 100 participants from 20 regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, who were leaders of the association at the Regional and National levels.