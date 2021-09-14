Rwanda: Covid-19 - Govt to Roll Out Second Dose Vaccination to Adults in Kigali

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) is set to start the second dose mass vaccination of Covid-19, targeting all people aged 18 and above in Kigali.

This second phase of adult vaccination will kick-off tomorrow, September 14, noted the announcement.

According to Lt. Col. Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, eligible people will use the same sites across the three districts in Kigali where they got their first dose.

The campaign is targeting those who got their first dose in the previous phase of mass vaccination.

Dr. Mpunga said that the 37 sites are additional venues put in place along with Health Centres present in every sector where people can get their second jab from.

"The duration of this campaign will depend on how people turn up massively and the speed thereof," he said.

Meanwhile, in 21 districts outside of Kigali vaccination continues where vaccine shots are being administered to 50 year-olds and above as well as to those with chronic health conditions.

As of September 12, the number of people who received their first dose of Covid vaccine is 1,808,973 while 974,140 people got their second dose.

The government plans to vaccinate 60 per cent of its population (7.8 million people) by June 2022.

Health officials say that 30 per cent of the population will have been inoculated early next year.

