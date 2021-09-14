Mozambique: Covid-19 - Weekend With No Deaths

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease were reported on either Saturday or Sunday.

This was the first 48 hour period since 18 June that there were no reported deaths. Thus the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 1,892.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 877,405 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,168 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,049 of these tests yielded negative results, and 119 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 149,207. Of Sunday's new cases, 64 were women or girls and 55 were men or boys. 17 were children under the age of 15, and six were over 65 years old. In 15 cases no age information was available,

26 of the new cases were from Inhambane, 24 from Maputo city, 19 from Niassa, 19 from Zambezia, 12 from Cabo Delgado, 12 from Nampula, three from Sofala, two from Maputo province, one from Gaza, one from Tete, and none from Manica.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) on Sunday was 10.2 per cent, an increase on Saturday's figure of 7.9 per cent. The rates over the previous few days were eight per cent on Friday, 8.4 per cent on Thursday, and 10.1 per cent on Wednesday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Inhambane (31 per cent), Niassa (28.8 per cent) and Zambezia (17.8 per cent), Apart from Manica, where there were no positive cases, the lowest rates were reported from Tete (2.9 per cent), and Maputo province (3.4 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (seven in Maputo, three in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Sofala), and three new patients were admitted (two in Maputo and one in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 78 on Saturday to 69 on Sunday. 22 of these patients (31.9 per cent) were in Maputo, 20 in Nampula, 11 in Niassa, three each in Matola, Cabo Delgado, Zambezia and Manica, two in Inhambane, one in Tete and one in Sofala. There were no Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Gaza.

Over the previous 24 hours, 242 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (221 in Maputo province and 21 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 141,392, or 94.8 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 6.042 on Saturday to 5,919 on Sunday, The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 2,022 (34.2 per cent of the total); Nampula, 1,599; Maputo province, 725; Cabo Delgado, 531; Niassa, 312; Gaza, 244; Zambezia, 212; Inhambane, 180; Manica, 48; Tete, 29; and Sofala, 17.