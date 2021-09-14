Mozambique: Edm Restores Power to Nangade and Mueda Districts

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned Electricity Company, EDM, has restored power to Nangade district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Since Saturday, Nangade is again illuminated by electricity from the national power grid. This follows the restoration of power to the neighbouring district of Mueda last week, and ends more than one year of blackout caused by sabotage of the Awasse substation by ISIS terrorists.

The restoration of power to the two districts had been received with great joy by the residents, given the importance of electricity to boost development activities, which had been halted due the prolonged outage.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Max Tonela, said emergency efforts are under way to restore power to the districts of Palma, Mocimboa da Praia and Muidumbe by the end of the month.

The emergency package for the northern part of the province is budgeted at 11 million dollars and EDM plans to build a brand new substation in Ouasse, but the full amount required has not yet been established.