Congo-Kinshasa: Kenya Down DRC in Africa Nations Championships

Kenya's volleyball women's team are back on track after they defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 (25-11,25-12,25-19) Monday in the African Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

The East Africans had on Sunday lost to rivals and champions Cameroon 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-19).

Kenya will now play Tunisia on Wednesday before they complete their pool "B" matches with atie against Burundi on Thursday. Tuesday is a rest day.

Kenya head coach Paul Bitok made two changes to the starting line up that lost to Cameroon, choosing middle blocker Lorraine Chebet and setter Esther Mutinda over Gladys Ekaru and Joy Lusenaka.

Kenya seemed to have sharpened their services and setting department that was wanting against Cameroon.

Malkia Strikers, who are out to reclaim the African Nations Championships title they last won in 2015, led 16-8 in the second technical time out of the first set.

DRC's feeble attacks and unforced errors awarded Kenya points and they never looked back as they extended their lead to 19-10, 22-10, before taking the set 25-11.

Kenya picked from where they left off in the second set to comfortably lead 1-8 and 16-5 in the first and second TTO respectively as Sharon Chepchumba and Leonida Kasaya's powerful attacks tormented their opponents.

Bitok then rested Mutinda, Kasaya and Masaisai for Lusenaka, Mercy Moim and promising left attacker Veronica Adhiambo, who was making her maiden appearance in the national team.

Kenya scored at will leading 23-9 with DRC offering little resistance before they bagged the set 25-12 for a 2-0 set lead.

Once again, Bitok introduced left handed Emmaculate Chemtai for Chepchumba in the third set as Kenya powered through DRC 's leaking blocks to lead 8-2 and 16-11.

DRC bagged few points to close the gap to 20-16, but it was not enough as Kenya closed out the set 25-19.

"I'm trying to come up with a new starting line up that I hope it will bring positive results," said Bitok after the match.

Setter Jane Wacu, left attacker Noel Murambi, middle blocker Triza Atuka and utility player Violet Makuto, who have previously formed Kenya's starting line up, are not in Rwanda.

Wacu and Makuto are out on medical grounds, while Murambi turned down the national team call up due to personal commitments.

Atuka, who has since recovered from a knee injury, was not selected.

In other women's results, Cameroon won against Tunisia 3-0(25-15,25-18,25-17) to make it two victories and sits top of the group "B" with six points.