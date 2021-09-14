Namibia: Three Seriously Injured in Zambezi Road Accident

THREE people were seriously injured in an accident, which occurred at Kongola checkpoint in Zambezi region, on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Lennox Mahunzi (36), the driver; Guysen Sitoli (32); and Lichisa Sileze (20), are admitted at Katima Mulilo State Hospital.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali told The Namibian on Monday that Mahunzi, a police officer, and the other two victims were travelling in a Nissan double cab, when he lost control and the vehicle overturned around 07h00.

A case of reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle without a licence was reported at Menias Libuto Police station.

"It is also said the same driver damaged a school fence at Chetto area before the accident occurred," Sitali said.