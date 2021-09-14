Malawi to Receive Award At Unga for Sound Democracy Consolidation

The State House has announced that Malawi will be decorated for its efforts in ensuring that there is an admirable prevailing aura of democracy during the sitting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month.

Among others, we understand, the award is in recognition of the country's efforts to maintain peace and democracy prior and after the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections - a phenomenon that is rare in most African countries.

Sean Kampondeni, Director of Communication and Executive Assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, said the award will be given on September 21, 2021 in New York, United State of America.

Kampondeni made the announcement on Monday at Kamuzu Place in Lilongwe during a state house media briefing and said the "'Africa America's Institute' has recognized Malawians for consolidating democracy for the past two years which has been noticed by the international community."

Said Kampondeni: "The international community through the Africa America's Institute will at the UNGA sitting this month, award Malawi for doing all things possible to consolidate democracy in the country.

"It is worthwhile for us, as a country, to celebrate this recognition which the international community has bestowed on us. The president will virtually represent the citizens in receiving this award."

The State House communications chief responded to a number of questions from various media houses on a number of topics including the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) in which he said being a crucial issue the president was very committed to address the increase on prices of fertilizers on the market.

"The president personally said anyone who works against AIP is poking into his eyes and he takes that seriously because AIP is key towards achieving food security. Already there is a positive response where some companies have started reducing the price of fertilizer chemicals," he said.

He added that the government is very committed to making history, as such there are deliberate policies and efforts being made to achieve food security by all means possible.

Kampondeni further said that government projects will be implemented for the benefit of the citizens including roads, railways and many other projects.

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, will virtually attend the UNGA Summit and many other important meetings on the sidelines of the event like the 'Food System Summit, prior to the main sitting. - (Additional reporting by Nyasa Times)