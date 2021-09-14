Rwanda to Plant Over 43 Million Trees in New Campaign

The Minister for Environment, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, has revealed that the plan by government to plant over 43 million tree seedlings across the country as a way of fighting desertification.

These are to be planted during the forthcoming tree planting campaign set to start next month.

"Around 31 million seedlings will be freely distributed to the communities and 12 million seedlings are expected to be produced by private operators who will sell them," she said.

She added that the target is to plant at least three trees in each household, while others will be planted through different communal efforts.

Mujawamariya said this on Monday, September 13, during the launch of the European Union Climate Diplomacy, where several people of influence have been selected to raise awareness on issues related to climate change especially among the youth.

According to Nicola Bellomo, the EU head of delegation to Rwanda, it is important for the youth to take responsibility not only in the green agenda but also at the policy level.

"The Ministry of Environment reiterates its commitment to keep working with the EU and other accredited development partners in various initiatives aiming at supporting the protection of Environment and Climate change agenda," said Mujawamariya.

The EU campaign that was launched in Gahanga sector in Kicukiro District, will be run for a week under the theme "Ambition and Action".

At least 100 trees will be planted in different locations such as schools, private gardens among others during the one week-campaign.

It seeks to raise awareness on the importance of trees and forests in the mitigation and adaptation to climate change on one side and restoring the degraded land.

"Through the European Green Deal, the EU is setting a transformative vision with increased emphasis on the vital services biodiversity and ecosystems provide to humankind. The European Green Deal is the EU response to the current climate and environmental crisis and ensures a just transition to climate-neutral economies," he said.

He said that the programme for Rwanda aims to stimulate pro-poor, sustainable and inclusive growth.

"In line with the Government's Vision 2050, the EU-Rwanda cooperation will contribute to improving the climate change resilience of Rwanda and its people," he noted.

The government is putting efforts in greening Eastern Province that is most prone to deforestation.

At least $49.6 million has been secured to green the eastern provinces that are vulnerable to drought.

Rwanda has committed to restore two million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

At least 900,000 hectares or 45 percent of these are being restored.