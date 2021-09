Tunis/Tunisia — One patient died of the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid on Monday, taking the death toll to 839 since the pandemic began.

Another fifteen people contracted the virus, pushing the count to 28,395.

The new positive cases were detected in West Sidi Bouzid (8), Regueb (1) and Sidi Ali Ben Aoun (6), Local Deputy Director of Basic Healthcare Béchir Saidi told TAP.

A total of 29,395 recovered so far in the region.