Tunis/Tunisia — The local committee on natural disaster reponse in Gabés extended the targeted lockdown in Oudhref to Sepetmber 19.

The use of chairs and tables in cafes and restaurants as well as onsite consumption will be banned starting from 6 pm.

Figures provided by the local health directorate show the incidence rate in Oudhref exceeds 600 cases per 100,000.

The closure of game arcades will also be maintained until next Sunday.